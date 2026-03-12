Ford Capri range receives updates including new ‘Collection’ edition

The Ford Capri has received several updates including a new ‘Collection’ edition to broaden its appeal.

The Capri is Ford’s latest electric SUV and sits on the Volkswagen Group’s ‘MEB’ platform, shared with cars like the Volkswagen ID.4.

The Capri Collection celebrates the heritage of the Blue Oval’s success in motorsport and road-going performance cars. The model is painted in ‘Tribute Blue’ and is complemented by racing liveries inspired by the original Capri racer from the 1970s. There are deeper front and rear valances, side skirts, a black rear spoiler and 21-inch wheels.

Inside, the car boasts ‘Tribute Blue’ seatbelts, lower soundbar and seat bolsters. The seats themselves feature a vertical stripe insert mirroring the exterior graphics and are another reference to the original Capri’s racing heritage, while the dashboard and centre console are decorated in a black and blue speckled effect.

The Capri Collection edition is painted in ‘Tribute Blue’. (Ford)

The Capri ‘Standard Range’ variant also gains a new and improved battery pack, with the new setup featuring the same 55kWh single electric motor unit, but power has increased to 187bhp and can travel a claimed 288 miles between charges – compared to 167bhp and 242 miles in the old model.

All variants now include an updated version of Ford’s ‘Sync’ infotainment system with new Android-based software for a more intuitive experience.

The Tribute Blue colour is also found on the seatbelts, lower soundbar and door cards. (Ford)

The Capri is also now available with Ford’s ‘Pro Power Onboard’ system, which features a boot-located power socket which can effectively turn the vehicle into a mobile power source, allowing for devices such as a laptop to be charged from the car.

Ford has not revealed prices for the Capri Collection or the updated model range at this stage. However, orders are now open with more details to follow in due course.