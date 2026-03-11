Nissan Micra 52kWh variant is the latest EV to receive the government’s full £3,750 grant

The Nissan Micra 52kWh variant is the latest EV to receive the government’s full £3,750 Electric Vehicle Grant.

The Electric Vehicle Grant will slash up to £3,750 off the price of an EV priced under £37,000, with the car and manufacturer having to meet certain criteria to receive the full amount.

In the Micra’s case, that’s thanks to a new Europe-sourced battery, which enables customers to save the full £3,750, taking the starting price down to £23,245 for the 52kWh variant which provides a claimed range of up to 257 miles between charges.

The Micra 52kWh now starts from £23,245 with the ECG. (Nissan)

Customers who order the Micra with the smaller 40kWh unit can also save up to £1,500 from the government grant, with prices starting at £21,495, making the Japanese supermini one of the cheapest EVs on sale.

James Taylor, managing director of Nissan GB, said: “Our new battery supplier means our longer-range Micra 52kWh now qualifies for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant. It also means that both of our new model launches so far this year – Micra and Leaf – are available with the maximum EV grant discount.”

The new Nissan Micra with the 52kWh battery and Electric Vehicle Grant is available to order now, with deliveries expected to commence in April.