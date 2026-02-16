Rowan Atkinson’s Toyota GR Yaris heading under the hammer at auction

A Toyota GR Yaris once owned by actor Rowan Atkinson could fetch up to £30,000 when it goes up for sale at auction later this month.

Having been owned by the Blackadder star for the past three years, the GR Yaris has now covered just 6,700 miles and is accompanied by a full main dealer service history.

The Yaris gets a number of rally-derived features

It’s finished in a Platinum White Pearl exterior colour and is also equipped with a ‘Circuit Pack’ factory upgrade, which brings front and rear limited-slip differentials and stiffer suspension for a more involving driving experience. The pack also adds forged BBS alloy wheels.

The GR Yaris is a rally-derived road car equipped with a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive. When launched in 2020, the Yaris’ engine was the most powerful three-cylinder to be fitted to a road car.

The Yaris has covered just 6,700 miles

Rob Hubbard, managing director and principal auctioneer at Iconic Auctioneers, which is hosting the sale, said: “The GR Yaris has quickly established itself as one of the most interesting performance cars of its generation. This example is particularly appealing, coming directly from Rowan Atkinson with sensible mileage and careful ownership.”

This particular example will now be heading under the hammer at Iconic Auctioneers’ Race Retro auction on February 21 at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire.