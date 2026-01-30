New Mercedes S-Class takes the next step in vehicle tech

Mercedes has taken the covers off the latest version of its flagship luxury limousine with the S-Class.

The Mercedes S-Class is the pioneer when it comes to vehicle technology, as it was the first production car to feature airbags, anti-lock brakes and adaptive cruise control.

The latest model is no exception, with Mercedes claiming the new car has around 2,700 updated components, with the exterior boasting a 20 per cent larger illuminated grille, digital twin-star headlight designs, new 20-inch wheels, and refreshed rear taillights.

The interior boasts Mercedes’ latest MB.OS and MBUX infotainment systems. (Mercedes)

Inside, the S-Class is complemented by the latest version of Mercedes’ ‘MB.OS’ infotainment screen along with the ‘MBUX Superscreen’, which uses a 14.4-inch central display with a 12.3-inch passenger screen that features a glass surface for a sculpted visual effect. The new car also includes a new water-cooled ‘Supercomputer’, which can reserve power for future driver and parking assistance features.

There is also a new steering wheel, heated seat belts with built-in airbags, while rear passengers can enjoy watching films on the 13.1-inch displays from the ‘MBUX High-End Rear Seat Infotainment System’.

The car gains a larger front grille, fresh alloy wheel designs and new digital twin-star headlights. (Mercedes)

The S-Class will be available with a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid setups. The entry-level ‘S 450’ and ‘S 500’ models feature a turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine that develop 375bhp and 443bhp, respectively. The diesel ‘350d’ and ‘450d’ models boast mild-hybrid technology and also gain a six-cylinder unit, while there are two PHEV variants, with the ‘S 450 e’ and ‘S 580 e’, which are hooked up to a 22kWh battery pack which can deliver a claimed 73 miles on electric power.

Sitting at the top of the range is the flagship ‘S 680’ model, which is equipped with a 6.0-litre Biturbo V12 engine; however, Mercedes has not revealed performance figures for this setup at this stage.

The new S-Class will be available to order later this year, with prices for the UK market expected to start at around £105,000.