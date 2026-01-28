MG4 range gets updated with new ‘Urban’ variant

MG has announced that the MG4 model line-up has been updated with the introduction of a new ‘Urban’ variant.

The MG4 is the Chinese firm’s budget-friendly electric hatchback, and for 2026, the Urban model adds more appeal with a lower price tag.

The car features a completely new exterior design over the standard car, with a shorter bonnet, curved front headlights and roof rails. Inside, there is a new steering wheel, light interior fabrics and materials, as well as an updated infotainment screen; however, powertrains details on the car have not been revealed at this stage.

In terms of prices, the Urban will start at £23,495 for the entry-level ‘Standard Range’ model, and will rise to £27,995 for the top-of-the-line ‘Premium Long Range’ car.

The standard MG4 is now priced at £29,995 .(MG)

The standard MG4 range, meanwhile, gets a substantial price cut of £2,750 on the ‘Premium Standard Range’ car, taking the starting price down to £29,995. Also, the ‘Premium Extended Range’ model gains a 15-mile range boost, now taking the claimed figure to 338 miles between trips to the plug.

Both the MG4 Urban and standard model will come with the firm’s seven-year or 80,000-mile warranty.

Order books for the updated MG4 range will open soon, with further details on the cars to be revealed at a later date.