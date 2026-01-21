Volvo’s new EX60 breaks cover with 503-mile range

Volvo has taken the covers off its latest entry into the electric SUV market with the EX60.

The car is built on Volvo’s new ‘SPA3’ platform, which allows the EX60 to be offered with three battery options and 800-volt architecture for ultra-rapid charging speeds.

The entry-level ‘P6’ comes equipped with an 83kWh battery paired to a single rear-mounted electric motor that can take the car a claimed 385 miles between charges. The ‘P10’ variant is fitted with a larger 95kWh dual-motor unit to make all-wheel drive and provides a claimed range of up to 410 miles between trips to the plug.

Flagship ‘P12’ cars come with a 110kWh battery, dual electric motors, all-wheel drive and a claimed 503 miles between top-ups, giving it a best-in-class range in the process.

The EX60 sits on Volvo’s ‘SPA3’ platform. (Volvo)

All variants of the EX60 will be compatible with 400kW DC rapid-charging, which will take the car from a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 18 minutes for the 95kWh car and 19 minutes for the 110kWh setup; however, a charging time for the 83kWh model has not been revealed at this stage.

The exterior of the car uses similar design cues from other electric Volvo models with slim front headlights, vertical taillights, flush door handles and tall doorlines.

The interior features Volvo’s latest ‘UX’ interface. (Volvo)

Inside, the car features Volvo’s latest ‘UX’ infotainment system with Ai assistance, based on Google’s Gemini voice activation. The interior also features a square-shaped steering wheel, a digital driver’s display, a flat floor and lots of cubby holes.

Volvo will also offer the EX60 in a rugged ‘Cross Country’ variant, which boasts a 20mm raised ride height, air suspension, wider wheel arch claddings and black upper door mouldings.

Prices and standard equipment are yet to be revealed, although it’s anticipated that P6 and P10 models will arrive in showrooms in the summer and P12 cars will go on sale in the fourth quarter of the year.