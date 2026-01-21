First Drive: BYD’s Sealion 5 DM-i represents excellent value for money, but is rather uninspiring

What is it?

The Sealion 5 is a C-segment plug-in hybrid SUV. (BYD)

Chinese manufacturers dominate the UK’s new car market, and BYD is one of the most successful on our shores.

In just three years, the company has introduced eight new models to the market, featuring electric and plug-in hybrid setups with affordable price tags and bang up-to-date technology.

For 2026, though, the firm shows no sign of stopping, and has already kickstarted this year off with its ninth new offering.

Introducing the Sealion 5, a midsize C-segment SUV that is going after the likes of the Kia Sportage with a standard plug-in hybrid powertrain and an ultra-low starting price of £29,995.

So, is the Sealion 5 worth considering over the competition, or is it just another case of a cheap Chinese SUV with no USP? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

The Sealion 5 is BYD’s fifth SUV offering for the UK market. (BYD)

The Sealion 5 is BYD’s fifth SUV to come to the UK, while utilising the firm’s latest ‘DM-i’ plug-in hybrid configuration.

Although BYD already offers a midsize plug-in hybrid SUV, with the Seal U DM-i, the Sealion 5 is slightly smaller with a 53mm shorter wheelbase, and is more than £3,340 cheaper to buy than its bigger brother.

There is also a choice of battery pack sizes, and both variants come with BYD’s ‘Blade Battery’ technology, which are stronger, cleaner, more efficient and don’t use any precious metal such as cobalt and nickel in their construction

What’s under the bonnet?

The car uses the firm’s ‘DM-i’ plug-in hybrid setup. (BYD)

We’re driving the entry-level car, which is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 12.96kWh battery.

It produces a total power output of 209bhp and 300Nm of torque, which can take the car to 60mph in 7.5 seconds, while it runs out of puff at 106mph.

BYD claims the car in this guise can travel up to 38 miles on electric power alone, while achieving 51.4mpg on the combined cycle.

The top-spec model comes with the same engine and electric motor, though its battery size increases to 18.3kWh, allowing the car to achieve a claimed electric range of up to 53.4 miles.

What’s it like to drive?

The Sealion 5 is not going to set your pulse racing from behind the wheel, but that’s not what it’s designed to do.

Instead, the car’s smooth ride and decent visibility makes it a comfortable and easy to manoeuvre choice when driving around town.

The car’s plug-in hybrid powertrain is very impressive, as it’s extremely quiet, while the petrol engine only kicks in under heavy acceleration, making the car feel more like an EV than a PHEV.

On a twisty road, however, the car’s steering feels artificially heavy, lacking any sort of feel through the front wheels, giving a very remote and vague response, which doesn’t inspire much confidence at speed.

Also, the selectable drive modes don’t seem to change the car’s driving characteristics, with ‘Sport’ only really giving the slightest change in throttle response.

How does it look?

The car’s exterior styling is bland and uninspiring. (BYD)

When it comes to making an SUV stand out from the crowd, it’s very difficult for a manufacturer to succeed.

Sadly, the Sealion 5 doesn’t do anything radical or interesting when it comes to exterior design, with its anonymous boxy dimensions.

To liven the car’s profile, there is a coloured D-pillar, which gives the car a ‘floating roof’ effect, a single rear light bar and silver roof rails for that SUV look.

Overall, the Sealion 5 looks bland next to its rivals, with a Hyundai Tucson and Ford Kuga featuring much more aggressive and attractive designs.

What’s it like inside?

The interior features plush-feeling materials. (BYD)

The car’s cabin is also lacking in style, although all of the materials used throughout do feel high-quality with lots of soft-touch plastics.

All cars come with a 12.8-inch infotainment screen and a 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, unfortunately, lots of the car’s controls are still buried within the touchscreen itself, which can be difficult to operate when on the move.

At least storage is good, with large door bins, a deep centre armrest cubby hole, cup holders and a hidden compartment behind the centre console.

In the back, the large doors make it easy to climb in, while the car’s tall roofline means that there is a massive amount of space for adults with plenty of head, leg and kneeroom. Also, there are additional cupholders in the fold-down armrest and the car’s completely flat floor makes it more comfortable for three people to sit in the back.

The Sealion 5 offers 463 litres of boot capacity, while the rear seats fold completely flat, extending that space to 1,410 litres. Disappointingly, that’s smaller than its main rivals, with the Kia Sportage providing 587 litres of room, and a Hyundai Tucson trumps that at 620 litres.

What’s the spec like?

There are two trim levels on offer. (BYD)

There’s no shortage of standard kit with any Sealion 5, as the range represents superb value for money.

Our entry-level Comfort test car comes in at £29,995, which is more than £3,300 less than a basic Ford Kuga and just under £1,000 cheaper than a petrol-powered Kia Sportage.

All Sealion 5’s come with LED headlights, vegan leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, a rear view camera and a six-speaker sound system.

The flagship Design model comes in at £32,995 and adds the larger 18.3kWh battery, a powered tailgate, heated front seats, front parking sensors and wireless smartphone charging.

Plus, all cars come equipped with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, allowing electrical appliances such as a microwave and coffee machine to be plugged in using the car’s battery.

Verdict

The midsize SUV segment is one of the most competitive and important in the automotive industry.

The Sealion 5 is a car you’re going to buy with your head rather than your heart, as its ultra-low starting price, practical interior and efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain will tick a lot of boxes for young families.

Nevertheless, the car’s extremely dull exterior, drab interior and so-so driving dynamics make it a rather uninspiring choice in a world of high-riding SUVs, with its European and Korean rivals offering sharper looks and a more engaging drive.