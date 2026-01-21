BYD confirms 300 of its 1000kW flash chargers will be installed in the UK this year

BYD has confirmed that it will install 300 of its 1000kW ultra-rapid flash chargers in the UK this year.

That’s according to BYD’s country manager, Bono Ge, who explained what the Chinese firm has in place to make the UK public charging network more accessible for EV drivers.

BYD is one of the most successful Chinese car manufacturers that has just launched its Sealion 5 SUV, and will continue to grow this year with the introduction of its ‘Denza’ premium sub-brand.

The Denza Z9GT will be the first model to be compatible with the 1000kW flash charging technology, which the firm claims can top-up an EV in as little as five minutes.

The new Z9GT will be the first model compatible with the technology. (Denza)

Speaking at the BYD Sealion 5 UK media launch, Ge told the PA news agency: “Our flash charging technology can add 250 miles of range in just five minutes. That’s the equivalent of 1.2 miles of range every second, and I can officially tell you, we plan to bring the technology to the UK, with a total of 300 flash chargers to be installed in the country within this year.”

He continued to explain BYD’s plans to expand its flash charging network in the UK, adding: “The flash charging network will continue to grow into the future, but we need to cover a certain network size on a global scale before we can cover more of the UK.

“We believe 300 units is the right volume to start with before we see more vehicles utilise the technology. In order to grow from 300 units, we need to check our utilisation for the current public charging network, because we need to make sure we get the charging price to a reasonable level, and not to make it more expensive for the consumer.”

The Denza Z9GT will go on sale in the UK in April, with further details on the car and flash charging network to be revealed soon.