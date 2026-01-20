First Drive: Audi’s A6 Avant brings some old-school charm

What is it?

The A6 has been a part of the Audi range for decades





Sure, it’s got some clever new tech to offer, but at its heart, it continues a lineage of practical and efficient load-luggers that stretches back a long time. Is it a dinosaur that should’ve been left behind, though? We’ve been testing it to find out.

What’s new?





On the outside, the A6 Avant incorporates many of Audi’s latest design touches, including a full-width rear light bar and fully flush door handles for better aerodynamic efficiency.

What’s under the bonnet?

Diesel power remains available for the A6





Performance is what you’d expect for a car of this size. Zero to 60mph comes in a claimed 6.7 seconds, while all in, it should manage a 147mph top speed.

What’s it like to drive?

The Avant can be specified with either petrol or diesel power





Visibility, in general, is good with a clear view of the road ahead. Sure, you don’t get the elevated seating position of an SUV or crossover, but what the A6 Avant lacks in this area it more than makes up for in terms of refinement and comfort.

How does it look?

Smooth and comfortable, the A6 is great at long distances





Our test car came in a rather understated blue shade, which gave it a stealthy, undercover appearance though, as with all Audi models, there are plenty of other colours to choose from if you’re after something a little brighter.

What’s it like inside?

The interior can be specified with three large screens





That said, overall space is good. Those in the back of the Avant do well both in terms of legroom and headroom, while the 466-litre boot is spacious. It’s a way off the 570 litres you’ll get from the BMW 5 Series Touring, mind you.

What’s the spec like?

Audi’s new logos are at front and rear





S Line is where most buyers are predicted to go, mind you, and these cars start at £56,760, bringing a full sports bodykit in the process alongside larger alloy wheels and stiffer sport suspension which, in our view, takes away from the A6’s comfort. The range then tops out at Edition 1 which, despite bringing a lot of features, feels far too punchy on price – it starts from £61,660 before options.

Verdict

It might be a little old-school, but it feels like the Audi A6 Avant certainly deserves a place on the UK’s roads. Comfortable and well-equipped inside, it does follow a tried-and-tested formula but it’s one which still works today.

It’s a shame that some of the usual Audi quality may have been lost, but in all other areas, this is one reassuringly good car to drive.