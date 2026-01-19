First Drive: MG’s new IM5 aims to add some extra luxury to the EV experience

What is it?

MG has transformed itself over recent years





However, MG is now putting a new focus on premium touches and more refined driving characteristics with its ‘IM’ sub-brand. This car, the IM5, is how the brand is launching in the UK, and we’ve been finding out what it’s like.

What’s new?

There’s plenty of tech on board





The IM5 arrives alongside the IM6, which is a more crossover-style model, albeit with the same selection of powertrains. As we’ve come to expect from the latest breed of Chinese-made models, both cars get a high level of in-car tech and pretty much every feature you could think of.

What’s under the bonnet?

IM stands for ‘Intelligent Mobility’





Performance-wise, the IM5 will manage a more than adequate zero to 60mph time of 4.6 seconds. Want some genuinely supercar-scaring acceleration? The range-topping Performance model will manage it in a scarcely believable 2.9 seconds.

What’s it like to drive?

The IM5 is designed to offer greater levels of refinement to your usual EV





At slower speeds, there is a slightly sharp edge to the ride and things can feel fussy, with the car struggling to settle down no matter what speed you’re doing. The steering is largely devoid of feel, but this doesn’t feel like much of a talking point since it’s a characteristic which afflicts many new cars today. Visibility, however, is pretty poor; the rear screen is tiny and even though there are plenty of cameras and sensors, the lack of rearward sight is a pain.

How does it look?

The low-slung design gives the IM5 a more old-school appearance





Of course, styling is quite a personal thing but, in our view, it’d be nice to have a few more features to talk about on the IM5.

What’s it like inside?

There’s a screen-heavy setup inside the IM5





Boot space stands at a very usable 457 litres and you’ve also got a handy ‘frunk’ which adds 18 litres of cable storage space to that figure.

What’s the spec like?

The front chairs are well padded





In contrast, the Standard Range model starts at £39,450, while the range-topping Performance kicks off from £48,495. For us, the Long Range feels like the smart choice from the line-up.

Verdict

The IM5 brings many plus-points. For the price, there are few cars which offer the same level of performance and range, while its charging speed outpaces nearly all other EVs on the road today. It’s also comfortable and would be a good partner on long-distance drives.

It just doesn’t feel quite as polished as others in the market, while its screen-heavy layout simply isn’t as intuitive – or as safe – as a setup with more physical controls. It’s not a bad car by a long stretch, but the IM5 lacks the overall finish of some of its more accomplished rivals.