Ferrari reveals unique 12Cilindri ‘Tailor Made’ variant

Ferrari has revealed a one-off variant of its 12Cilindri supercar with the ‘Tailor Made’ edition.

The 12Cilindri Tailor Made has been built to celebrate the firm’s ‘Personalisation Programme’, while the car has been designed in conjunction with the independent online design and technology company, Cool Hunting.

The Tailor Made takes its inspiration from Korean art with a transitional ‘Yoonseul’ paint scheme, featuring a blend of green to violet with blue highlights, which refers to the country’s capital, Seoul and K-Pop music. Also, the exterior is complemented by a livery that has been created by the Korean sound and performance duo, Graycode Jiiiiin, to visualise the car’s V12 sound over its bodywork.

The car takes its inspiration from Korean art. (Ferrari)

Inside, the car’s seats, floor and soft-touch materials have a 3D fabric pattern, developed by Korean weaving artist, Dahye Jeong, while the Ferrari’s glass roof features a screen printing of the same pattern. Meanwhile, the dashboard gets a hand-woven material made from Mongolian horsehair.

Under the bonnet, the car is equipped with a 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine that produces 818bhp and 678Nm of torque. It can accelerate to 60mph in 2.8 seconds and will run onto a top speed of 211mph.

The 12Cilindri Tailor Made is just a one-off creation made for the Korean market, with no details on its price at this stage.