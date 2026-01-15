Honda introduces new ‘H mark’ logo for upcoming hybrid and electric models

Honda has introduced a new ‘H mark’ logo which will be used on its upcoming hybrid and electric models, starting with the 0 Saloon and 0 SUV.

The firm’s ‘H mark’ logo was first introduced in 1963 and has undergone several changes over the years, with the latest iteration first seen on Honda’s 0 Series concepts.

The refreshed emblem will first make its way onto Honda’s production cars, until it’s adopted onto the brand’s dealership networks, motorsports activities and business areas around the world.

Production models of the 0 Saloon and 0 SUV will be revealed later this year. (Honda)

Honda’s new 0 Saloon will be one of the first cars to use the logo, which is expected to be the firm’s flagship model and will sit on a new EV architecture platform. The 0 SUV will follow after the Saloon and will utilise Honda’s ‘thin, light and wise’ strategy, which will allow for maximum interior space.

Details on the two cars’ powertrains are limited at this stage; however, both will be electric when production versions of the two models are revealed later this year.

Honda is also making a comeback to the compact electric car segment with the Super-N EV. It will feature a similar electric setup found in the Japan-only N-One:e electric city car, which is equipped with a 29.3kWh battery, paired to a single electric motor to deliver a claimed range of up to 183 miles.

Further details on Honda’s new hybrid and electric models will be revealed later this year.