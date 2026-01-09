Mazda takes covers off CX-6e electric SUV at Brussels Motor Show

Mazda has used the Brussels Motor Show to unveil its next entry into the electric SUV market with the CX-6e.

The CX-6e is a midsize family car that is equipped with a 78kWh battery pack and a single rear-mounted electric motor to produce 254bhp and 290Nm of torque. It can take the car to 60mph in 7.7 seconds; however, a top speed figure has not been released at this stage.

It features a 26-inch infotainment screen. (Mazda)

In terms of range, Mazda claims the car can travel a distance of up to 300 miles between trips to the plug, and all models are compatible with 195kW DC rapid-charging, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top up to be completed in 24 minutes.

The CX-6e’s styling uses Mazda’s ‘Kodo Soul of Motion’ design language with its short overhangs, bold wheel arches and sleek body style that incorporates camera door mirrors and flush door handles, to improve aerodynamics .

Inside, the interior design of the car has been inspired by a Japanese concept called ‘Ma’, which means the ‘beauty of empty space’. The cabin is dominated by a 26-inch touchscreen display, while the wraparound door cards give a sporty element.

The CX-6e will be available to order this summer. (Mazda)

The CX-6e packs a 468-litre boot capacity too, while that extends to 1,434 litres when the back seats are folded down.

Prices and specifications will be revealed at a later date, while order books will open in the summer, and deliveries for the UK market will commence in the fourth quarter of this year.