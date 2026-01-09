Kia takes covers off compact EV2 electric SUV

Kia has revealed its entry into the B-segment electric SUV market with the EV2.

The EV2 is the firm’s smallest electric model, which will rival the Ford Puma Gen-E, and will be Kia’s second EV to be built in Europe.

The car’s exterior utilises Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language with vertical LED daytime running lights, Kia’s ‘Star Map’ lighting signature, flush door handles, bold wheel arch extensions, roof bars, a rear spoiler and a kick-up rear window.

The interior is referred to as a ‘Picnic Box’ concept. (Kia)

Inside, the EV2’s cabin is referred to as a ‘Picnic Box’ concept, with lots of high-quality-feeling materials and a wraparound dashboard. There is a 12.3-inch central touchscreen display alongside a 5.3-inch climate control screen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Underneath, the EV2 will be available with a 42.2kWh ‘Standard Range’ battery with an electric motor, which produces 145bhp and can do a claimed 197 miles on a single charge. There will also be a larger 61kWh ‘Long Range’ setup with an electric motor which produces 134bhp and will take the car a claimed 278 miles between trips to the plug.

There will be two battery options on offer. (Kia)

All versions will be compatible with DC rapid-charging, which will take the car from a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 30 minutes, though the manufacturer has not revealed charging speeds at this stage.

Prices, specifications and further details for the UK market will be revealed in due course, with the EV2 expected to go on sale later this year.