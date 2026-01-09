DS No4 gets Formula E makeover with the ‘Taylor Made No4’ concept

The DS No4 has received an extreme Formula E makeover with the ‘Taylor Made No4’ concept.

This wild creation has been developed to celebrate British racing driver, Taylor Barnard, joining DS Automobiles’ DS Penske Formula E racing team.

The concept is based on a standard No4 and takes inspiration from Barnard’s personal preferences. The exterior body features lots of titanium, while there are muscular rear haunches, flared wheel arches, a bold ‘No4’ logo integrated into the front grille, vertical rear side lights, a huge rear diffuser and a double bubble rear spoiler.

Interior images of the car have not been revealed at this stage, though it’s anticipated that the interior will have lots of Formula E-inspired design elements.

Barnard said: “I dreamt it up, DS Automobiles made it. Coming up with a sports car that could be mine every day was an exciting experience. This unique creation is the result of a special collaboration, reflecting the remarkable talent of the women and men from DS Automobiles.”

The Taylor Made No4 is just a concept for now, with no plans to put the car into production at this stage.

The car is currently being showcased at the Brussels Motor Show, which runs until January 18.