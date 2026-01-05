Upcoming Volkswagen ID. Polo to gain more physical buttons as interior revealed

The new Volkswagen ID. Polo will feature a more button-heavy design when it launches later this year.

While many of the German brand’s recent models – including the ID.3 and ID.7 – have utilised a more screen-focused design with fewer physical buttons, the new ID. Polo appears to employ a greater number of physical controls instead.

Volkswagen says that the new ID. Polo has a ‘new, holistic design approach, shaped especially by customer feedback’ and, as a result, gets ‘new clarity and quality, and intuitive controls with familiar VW operating patterns’.

The ID. Polo is set to be introduced this year

A new row of shortcut keys for elements such as the heating and ventilation can be found underneath the main infotainment screen, while the multifunction steering wheel uses physical buttons for easier operation when on the move.

Kai Grünitz, member for technical development at Volkswagen, said: “Our new interior architecture, starting with the all-new ID. Polo, elevates the customer experience to a new level: with clean lines, high-quality materials, and an intuitive operating environment with physical buttons and newly structured screens.”

The new ID. Polo aims to bring a more intuitive look and feel

While a large central screen remains, it appears to feature a row of shortcut icons running at the bottom of it, as well as a second row of features at the top. Volkswagen’s images also show the ID.Polo with some retro-inspired graphics for the main driver display, with classic speed gauges harking back to the original hatchback.

The new ID. Polo is expected to launch this year, bringing a range of up to 280 miles from a single charge.