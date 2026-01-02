UK Drive: The Kia EV6 GT is a capable performance EV, but lacks the spark of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N

What is it?

(Kia)

Performance EVs are growing in popularity, with many car makers wanting to have a crack at this sector of the market.

Kia launched its answer with the EV6 GT in 2023, which offered a near-600bhp powertrain, all-wheel drive and unique exterior and interior styling.

In 2024, the GT’s crown was stolen by the launch of its Korean sibling, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which became the benchmark for performance EVs. So, in response, Kia has updated the EV6 GT to make it a more worthy contender in this category.

What we want to know is, have these changes made the EV6 GT just as good as the Hyundai? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

(Kia)

Kia has done several changes to the car, which receives a new front nostril that features the firm’s ‘star map lighting’, there are fresh alloy wheel designs, new front and rear bumpers and updated front headlights.

There is also more power than before, with the old 77.4kWh battery pack fitted in the old car being replaced with a larger 84kWh unit, which features an 800-volt architecture for ultra-rapid charging speeds.

For the first time as well, Kia has included a Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) into the car’s software, to make it even more engaging out on the road.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Kia)

The GT’s powertrain is the same as you’ll find in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which is an 84kWh battery pack with dual electric motors to make all-wheel drive.

This setup produces a colossal 641bhp and 770Nm of torque, while 60mph comes round in just 3.3 seconds and the car will reach a top speed of 161mph.

Thanks to the car’s 800-volt architecture, this allows the car to be compatible with 350kW DC rapid-charging speeds, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to be completed in just 18 minutes.

Kia claims that the GT has a combined WLTP range of up to 279 miles on a single charge; however, in a mixture of motorway and town driving, we were averaging just 2.5 miles per kilowatt, which when you do the maths, works out at just 210 miles in the real world.

What’s it like to drive?

(Kia)

Once you’re out on the road, you can tell that the EV6 GT has been set up for keen drivers.

The razor-sharp steering, instant throttle response and insane power you get from the dual electric motors means that this EV really means business when it comes to performance cars.

There are several driving modes with ‘GT’ being the most hardcore, where everything tightens up to make the experience even more visceral.

The virtual gearbox you control via the car’s regenerative paddles located behind the steering wheel, and there is even an artificial engine note to give a more analogue experience.

Sadly, even though the car is more than capable of providing driving thrills, it lacks the spark of its main rival, like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. The car’s software from the virtual gearbox and engine doesn’t feel as well-polished as its Korean stablemate and the car doesn’t feel as planted through the twisty bits, with the wheels scrabbling for traction a lot of the time.

How does it look?

(Kia)

The EV6 has always had a very distinctive body shape, and the GT adds to the appeal even further.

The GT comes with lime green brake calipers and new 21-inch alloy wheels, which really set off the car’s performance-focused look, while our test car’s optional ‘Yacht Matt Blue’ paint makes it a real head-turner.

The car’s tall front haunches, flush door handles and kick-up rear quarter window remain from the previous model, which makes the EV6 look a lot sportier than many other cars in this class.

At the back, the large rear spoiler, sloping tailgate, single full-width LED lightbar and lower gloss black rear diffuser complete the sportier exterior enhancements.

What’s it like inside?

(Kia)

The EV6’s interior has always been a nice place to be, and the GT is even better.

The lime green theme continues from the brake calipers into the cabin, which is found on the stitching, steering wheel centre marker and detailing on the seats.

The sports bucket seats are supportive and are pretty comfortable on a long journey, while storage remains the same as in the standard car with a massive cut-out under the centre console, a deep centre armrest storage area, two cup holders, a deep glove box and large door bins.

In the back, there is loads of space for rear-seat passengers with tonnes of legroom, a decent amount of headroom, despite the sloping roofline, two USB-C charging ports as well as rear door bins.

Boot space is only average though, with the car packing 480 litres of room or 1,300 litres with the rear bench folded down. In comparison, a Skoda Enyaq vRS has 585 litres and 1,710 litres with the rear seats pushed forwards.

Also, the car’s rather puny 20-litre frunk is so shallow that you can’t even fit the charging cables in it, making it almost redundant.

What’s the spec like?

(Kia)

The EV6 GT is priced from £59,985, which is more than £3,000 less than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

There is only one specification, with all cars getting the same amount of kit as standard, including 21-inch alloy wheels, a 14-speaker Meridian premium audio system, electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front bucket sports seats, a powered tailgate, lime green interior detailing and a heated steering wheel.

What’s more, all EV6 GT’s come with an energy-saving heat pump and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which enables electrical appliances such as a hair dryer and coffee machine to be plugged in using the car’s battery.

Verdict

The updates made to Kia’s EV6 GT have turned this capable performance EV into an even more hardcore proposition.

Its rapid performance, sharp handling and practical interior ergonomics makes it one of the go-to choices if you’re looking at going electric, and still want driving thrills.

Unfortunately, we still think Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N has the edge as its chassis feels more composed through the bends and its software for the virtual gearbox and engine note is a lot more advanced.

Plus, with its poor efficiency levels, driving long distances will make the EV6 GT a much harder car to live with if you travel lots of miles.

Thankfully, the car’s sub £60,000 starting price makes this a much cheaper alternative to the Hyundai, which could be a deal clincher for some, if you like what this Kia has to offer.