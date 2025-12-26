Long-term report: Can the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 live up to its name?

The iconic ‘Himalayan’ name has something of a star quality to it within motorcycling circles. Applied to Royal Enfield’s plucky and reliable adventure bike, it has become a byword for an enduring spirit and a motorcycle that refuses to give up.

The original ‘Himmy’ was an icon due to its simplicity. Launched back in 2016, it arrived as a back-to-basics adventure motorcycle with a compact air-cooled engine, a comfortable upright riding position and a range of accessories that ensured it could handle any adventure.

Needless to say, it was a hit. The Himmy quickly became one of Enfield’s ‘halo’ models and one which became well-regarded the world over for its longevity and simple-to-maintain nature.

Some subtle naming is placed here and there

But like all things, the Himmy has grown up. Morphing into the Himalayan 450, this adventure bike has gained a variety of new features and design touches, all of which I’m hoping to explore over the next few months.

The main change is the engine. Gone is that iconic air-cooled original, replaced instead by a new ‘Sherpa’ 450. It’s water-cooled, too, and brings around 40bhp – a significant rise on the 24bhp that you would’ve got from the original. It’s linked to a six-speed manual gearbox, too.

Enfield says that the Himmy’s chassis is now ‘stronger, stiffer and narrower’ than before, while up front you’ve got inverted Showa forks for extra stability. This Enfield also gets a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, with both wrapped in dual-sport tyres designed to offer a blend between on-road comfort and light off-road abilities.

The huge display is clear and easy to read

There’s also more tech on board than before. Heading this up is a clever circular screen which uses Enfield’s Tripper system to provide easy-to-read navigation via Google Maps. It’s controlled via a joystick on the left-hand side of the handlebar, too, so you can toggle through settings and even media functions while you’re on the move.

You can get the Himalayan in a range of colourways, too, with this particular one being finished in ‘Kamet White’ which I think looks particularly good. For a little extra practicality, some extra tank bags have been fitted too. I’ve started to call them ‘ear muffs’. They do provide a helpful boost in storage and mean I can keep things like a camera or charging cables with me when I’m on the move. It’s also somewhere I can keep my gloves when I’ve stopped. At well over £200, they seem quite punchy in terms of price, mind you, particularly when you consider that the whole bike starts from just over £5,200.

The rail bags help to provide extra storage

First impressions on board the Himalayan are good, too. While I’ve yet to take it on any serious adventures, for more moderate riding it’s ideally suited. The engine has enough torque to get you up to speed in good enough time, while the high-up riding position feels comfortable and gives you a good line of sight over the traffic ahead. It even sounds quite characterful, with the Sherpa engine buzzing away underneath you.

I have been struggling with a few ‘false neutrals’ from the bike, though, and the gearbox itself feels like one area of the Himmy experience which isn’t the most upmarket yet. However, in all other areas, the bike feels spot-on; the main display is clear and easy to read, while the upright screen does give you a decent amount of wind protection, which should help when I take the Enfield further afield. That added storage space from the tank bags is really helpful, too.

The Himmy makes a brief stop

I’ve been quite fortunate that the UK weather has remained quite mild of late, but even in these balmier-than-usual conditions, the standard hand grips do a great job of taking away the wind blast. It’s funny how much a small envelope of plastic can change the riding experience, but it’s one that I really appreciate during winter riding.

I’ve also started noticing simply how many Himmys are out on the road, too. During a recent ride, I passed at least three others during my time on the road. They all looked like they were up for an adventure, too.

I’m looking forward to the next few months with the Royal Enfield Himalayan and I’m hoping that more adventures lie in store. My fingers remain crossed for warmer temperatures, too.