Dacia launches ‘Dacia Electric Car Grant’ incentive on revised Spring EV range

Dacia has launched its own EV incentive scheme with the ‘Dacia Electric Car Grant’ for the revised Spring range.

The Romanian firm has matched the government’s Electric Car Grant, which slashes up to £3,750 off a new EV priced under £37,000.

Customers who order a new Dacia Spring can now save up to £3,750, taking the starting price down to just £12,240, making it Britain’s cheapest new EV.

The Spring is equipped with a 24.3kWh battery. (Dacia)

The updated Spring range consists of two trim levels and two powertrains. The entry-level Expression model is equipped with a 24.3kWh battery pack with an electric motor to develop 70bhp and can travel a claimed 140 miles on a single charge. Standard equipment includes automatic wipers, cruise control and rear parking sensors.

The top-of-the-range Extreme is priced at £13,240, with the EV grant, and features the same 24.3kWh battery and electric motor, but power increases to 100bhp and can travel the same claimed 140 miles between charges. Equipment includes front parking sensors, a reversing camera, a 10-inch infotainment system and a vehicle-to-load function (V2L), where the car’s battery can be used to run electrical appliances such as a microwave.

Order books for the revised Dacia Spring range with the EV grant are open now with deliveries to commence in spring next year.