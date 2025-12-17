Shropshire Star
Current Renault Clio range gets revised trim levels and £1,000 price cut

For its last year of production, Renault has slashed £1,000 off the starting price of the current Clio hatch and has introduced revised trim levels.

By contributor Cameron Richards
The current Renault Clio range has received some specification updates and a £1,000 price cut for 2026.

Next year will mark the last year of production of the fifth-generation car, before the sixth iteration arrives in the UK at the beginning of 2027.

The range now starts at £17,995, which is £1,000 less than before; consisting of four trim levels.

The revised Clio range now starts from £17,995. (Renault)

The entry-level Generation comes as standard with automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors and a seven-inch infotainment system. The Techno+ is priced at £19,495 and boasts heated front seats, 17-inch alloy wheels and ambient interior lighting.

Moving up to the Techno Esprit Alpine at £20,995, it adds the following equipment such as Alpine exterior detailing, a 9.3-inch infotainment screen and Alpine sport seats. The top-of-the-line Iconic Esprit Alpine is yours for £24,795 and includes a nine-speaker Bose premium sound system, a 360-degree camera, a heated steering wheel and aluminium sports pedals.

Under the bonnet, the Clio is available with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, producing 90bhp and 160Nm of torque. Higher-spec cars are available with Renault’s ‘E-Tech’ petrol-electric hybrid system, which combines a 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor to deliver 143bhp and can achieve a claimed 65.7mpg on the combined cycle.

Order books are open now, with deliveries expected to commence at the beginning of next year.