Current Renault Clio range gets revised trim levels and £1,000 price cut

The current Renault Clio range has received some specification updates and a £1,000 price cut for 2026.

Next year will mark the last year of production of the fifth-generation car, before the sixth iteration arrives in the UK at the beginning of 2027.

The range now starts at £17,995, which is £1,000 less than before; consisting of four trim levels.

The entry-level Generation comes as standard with automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors and a seven-inch infotainment system. The Techno+ is priced at £19,495 and boasts heated front seats, 17-inch alloy wheels and ambient interior lighting.

Moving up to the Techno Esprit Alpine at £20,995, it adds the following equipment such as Alpine exterior detailing, a 9.3-inch infotainment screen and Alpine sport seats. The top-of-the-line Iconic Esprit Alpine is yours for £24,795 and includes a nine-speaker Bose premium sound system, a 360-degree camera, a heated steering wheel and aluminium sports pedals.

Under the bonnet, the Clio is available with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, producing 90bhp and 160Nm of torque. Higher-spec cars are available with Renault’s ‘E-Tech’ petrol-electric hybrid system, which combines a 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor to deliver 143bhp and can achieve a claimed 65.7mpg on the combined cycle.

Order books are open now, with deliveries expected to commence at the beginning of next year.