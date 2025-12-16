Toyota C-HR+ will be priced from £34,495

Toyota has announced that the C-HR+ electric SUV will be priced from £34,495 when it goes on sale in the UK next year.

The C-HR+ is Toyota’s third electric offering and will sit between the smaller Urban Cruiser and the larger bZ4X SUVs, while rivalling the Skoda Elroq and Ford Explorer.

There will be three trims to choose from, with the entry-level Icon model featuring 18-inch black alloy wheels, a 14-inch infotainment screen, two wireless smartphone chargers and a heated steering wheel. Move up to the mid-level Design grade at £36,995, and it boasts a powered tailgate, rear privacy glass and optional 20-inch alloy wheels.

The C-HR+ will rival the Skoda Elroq. (Toyota)

The flagship Excel model comes in at 40,995 and adds an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, synthetic suede and leather upholstery, a 360-degree camera as well as an optional JBL premium sound system and panoramic sunroof.

Underneath, the C-HR+ can be equipped with a 57.7kWh battery pack, which is standard on the entry-level car and provides a claimed range of up to 284 miles, whereas Design and Excel grades feature a larger 77kWh unit that provides a claimed range of 376 miles.

Toyota has not revealed whether the C-HR+ will be eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant incentive at this stage.

Order books will open on January 6, with deliveries to commence in March next year.