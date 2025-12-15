Record-breaking 37.5m journeys to be made on Britain’s roads this Christmas – research

A record-breaking 37.5m journeys are expected to be made on Britain’s roads this Christmas.

That’s according to breakdown company, RAC, which conducted a survey of 2,191 adults regarding their travel arrangements over the festive period and found that year-on-year figures are up by more than eight million from 2024’s estimated 29.3m trips.

It found that 18 per cent will be getaway journeys, resulting in around 6.5m trips, which will be made between Wednesday, December 17 and Thursday, December 18. It’s expected to reach 4.1m on ‘Snarl-up Saturday’, making it the busiest Saturday over Christmas since records began in 2013. Christmas Eve is predicted to hit 4.2m getaways, which will make it the single busiest day over the holiday period.

Nick Mullender, RAC mobile servicing and repairs team leader, said: “With record numbers predicted to be taking to the roads this Christmas, journeys have the potential to be ‘Grinch-worthy’ without some careful planning. The week before Christmas is one of the few times of year when most of the UK hits the road simultaneously, with 2025 looking to be the busiest getaway period since our records began.”

He added: ‘Snarl-up Saturday’ will be especially busy amid journeys home and the final weekend for gift shopping, but it’s midweek Christmas Eve that takes the top spot, suggesting many drivers are saving their precious annual leave and making getaway journeys at the very last moment.”