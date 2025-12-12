Mitsubishi to launch new Outlander PHEV SUV and L200 pick-up truck next summer

Mitsubishi has announced that it will kick off its return to the UK with new generations of the Outlander PHEV SUV and L200 pick-up truck next summer.

The Japanese firm pulled out of the UK in 2021 due to slow sales and instead focused its attention on Asian, Australian and North American markets.

On its return to the UK, a new generation of Outlander PHEV will be launched, which will feature a 2.4-litre petrol engine mated to front and rear electric motors to produce a power output of more than 300bhp and four-wheel drive. However, Mitsubishi has not revealed the size of the battery pack or a claimed electric range at this stage.

Interior images of the car have not been revealed, though the manufacturer says ‘the interior of the Outlander PHEV combines practicality, versatility and a premium finish’. Also, for the first time in the UK, the car will be available with a seven-seat configuration.

The L200 is equipped with a 2.4-litre bi-turbo diesel engine. (Mitsubishi)

The new L200 pick-up truck will feature an updated exterior and interior design, with upgraded in-car technology and will be available with a Double Cab body style.

Under the bonnet, the truck is equipped with a 2.4-litre bi-turbo diesel engine, but performance and power figures have not been revealed with Mitsubishi saying ‘power and torque have both been increased over its predecessor’. The truck will also benefit from a full-time four-wheel drive system and a centre-locking differential, to make it a capable off-road workhorse.

Prices, further specification details and UK launch dates will be revealed at the beginning of next year.