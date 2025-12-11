Hyundai i20 and Bayon hatchbacks get revised trim levels

Hyundai has announced changes to the i20 and Bayon hatchbacks with new trim levels and specifications.

The i20 model line-up consists of three new trim levels, with Element, Black Line and Tech Line, which replace Advance, Premium and Ultimate models.

The i20 Element starts at £19,995 and includes a 10.25-inch colour touchscreen system, cruise control, air conditioning and rear parking sensors. The Black Line comes in at £22,945 and boasts 16-inch black alloy wheels and door mirrors, LED headlights and a heated steering wheel. The Tech Line is priced at £24,245 and features a wireless phone charger, 17-inch alloy wheels, power folding door mirrors and keyless entry.

The Bayon range has been simplified to Black Line and Tech Line. (Hyundai)

The Bayon range has been simplified to two trim levels, consisting of Black Line and Tech Line. These models replace the outgoing Advance, Premium and Ultimate models, with prices starting at £23,795 for the Black Line and including LED headlights, black exterior styling found on the door mirrors and wheels, while inside, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel are equipped as standard. Flagship Tech Line cars are priced at £25,295 and add 17-inch alloy wheels, front parking sensors and keyless entry with push button start.

The i20 and Bayon range are powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 88bhp and 172Nm of torque, with six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions available for both models.

The revised i20 and Bayon range are available to order now, with first customer deliveries to commence at the beginning of next year.