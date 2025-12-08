New Mercedes GLB returns with revised look and 392-mile range

Mercedes has introduced its second-generation GLB, bringing more space and a longer electric range to the premium crossover.

Available in either five- or seven-seater configurations, the GLB sits underneath the larger GLC in the firm’s range, but now has a wheelbase that is slightly longer than the car sitting above it, meaning it’s able to offer more space than before.

Underneath, the GLB uses the same MMA platform that is used underneath the latest CLA, allowing it to offer more space in a compact package, as well as the option of either electric or hybrid setups.

The interior gets a large central screen as standard

On the outside, the new GLB gets the same chunky looks as its predecessor, updated with a full-width LED lightbar at the front and a star-spotted grille similar to the one found in the CLA. At the rear, there’s a redesigned full-width taillight which now bends around the edge of the car for a more distinctive look.

Inside, things are more tech-filled than before, courtesy of a 14-inch central infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch driver display and a third 14-inch readout for the passenger. A new high-positioned centre console brings some additional storage space to the cabin, too.

New architecture allows the GLB to charge at rapid speeds

Mercedes says that the new GLB brings a ‘noticeable’ increase in headroom over the car it replaces, too, while there’s more legroom on offer for rear-seat passengers. There’s up to 540 litres of boot space – or 480 litres in seven-seater cars – while a 127-litre ‘frunk’ is one of the largest in the class.

Launching as an electric model first – hybrid versions will be launched at a later date – the GLB arrives in single- and dual-motor setups with a range of up to 392 miles. Thanks to a maximum charging speed of 320kW, the GLB can also gain up to 162 miles of range in 10 minutes, according to Mercedes.

Mercedes has yet to announce pricing for the new GLB, but full specifications are expected to be revealed in the new year.