These are the best Christmas presents for car lovers

We’re on the road to Christmas and that means a lot of people will be considering the ideal gift for friends and family. Nearly everyone knows someone who loves cars and, fortunately, there are plenty of excellent Christmas gifts that are ideal for the motoring-mad person in your life.

We’ve collected some of the very best motoring-themed gifts available this Christmas at a variety of price points.

Porsche 911 Spirit 70 Umbrella – £80

Porsche’s umbrella gets the brand’s trademark high level of build quality





It has also applied this ‘Spirit 70’ styling to one of its umbrellas, creating a unique way of looking great and staying dry.

Autoglym bodywork bucket bundle – £55.24

Autoglym is one of the most trusted names in car cleaning





Available via the eBay shop, the bodywork bucket bundle brings together everything you need to get your car sparkling, from a litre of foaming shampoo wash to a custom wheel cleaner and everything in between.

QuadLock Cupholder Phone Mount – from £39.99

The cupholder mount could be a useful option for many drivers





You can also get it with an optional wireless charging head which, when connected to your car’s power supply, can keep your phone topped up without the need for wires.

Oakley HSTN Meta – £399

The HSNT Metas pack a huge amount of technology





Available in a variety of colours, the HSNT Meta glasses have two Bluetooth speakers for hands-free calling and music, while the eight-hour battery life can be boosted to up to 48 hours thanks to the handy charging case.

Yeti Rambler travel mug – £35

The Rambler is made from high-grade stainless steel





As with other Yeti products, the Rambler can be specified in a variety of colours and, if you’re feeling extra special this Christmas, you can even have it engraved with a message.

Trans-Africa Land-Rover – 65th anniversary special edition – £35

The adventure takes in multiple countries and locations (Porter Press)





An epic adventure, the book’s journey is accompanied by more than 300 photographs detailing the trip. It’s issued through Porter Press in a special-edition version which celebrates 65 years since Kohler started his adventure.

Igloo Playmate – £30.99

The Igloo Playmate is compact and easy to transport





It’s compact enough to fit behind the front seats if you need, too, while a durable construction ensures it’ll withstand the rough and tumble of a car adventure.

Lego Shelby Cobra – £159.99

Each part of the Cobra is meticulously recreated





It gets fully functional doors, bonnet and boot, while the V8 engine is recreated in brick form, too. There’s even a toolbox which can be stored in the boot, and a fire extinguisher between the front seats.