New Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake goes on sale in UK

The new Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake has hit the market in the UK with prices starting from £47,750.

Arriving as the first electric estate Mercedes, the CLA Shooting Brake comes with a more practical bodystyle than its saloon stablemate and offers up to 1,290 litres of space with the rear seats folded flat. Plus, there’s a 101-litre ‘frunk’ at the front to provide storage for the charging cables.

From launch, the CLA Shooting Brake will be available in either CLA 250+ or CLA 350 4Matic specifications, with both getting an 85kWh battery as standard. The 350 4Matic upgrades the single rear-mounted electric motor of the 250+ plus model with an additional front-mounted motor for all-wheel-drive capability. However, the front motor can also be disconnected when it isn’t required, helping to boost efficiency in the process.

All cars get plenty of standard equipment

Mercedes claims a range of up to 469 miles in the 250+, or up to 451 miles from the 4Matic version.

The German brand has stated that a hybrid version will be added to the line-up later in 2026.

Five specifications – Sport, Sport Executive, AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus – will be available from launch, though even entry-level models get features such as a 14-inch infotainment display, a panoramic sunroof and LED high-performance headlights.

The CLA is also available in an all-wheel-drive 4Matic specification

At the other end of the spectrum, AMG Line Premium Plus adds a Burmester surround sound system, head-up display and heated steering wheel. It comes in at £56,885 for the 250+ model, or £60,785 for the 350 4Matic.

The electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake is now available to order.