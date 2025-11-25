Shropshire Star
Close

New Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake goes on sale in UK

First electric Mercedes estate will be priced from £47,750.

By contributor Jack Evans, PA Motoring Reporter
Published

The new Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake has hit the market in the UK with prices starting from £47,750.

Arriving as the first electric estate Mercedes, the CLA Shooting Brake comes with a more practical bodystyle than its saloon stablemate and offers up to 1,290 litres of space with the rear seats folded flat. Plus, there’s a 101-litre ‘frunk’ at the front to provide storage for the charging cables.

From launch, the CLA Shooting Brake will be available in either CLA 250+ or CLA 350 4Matic specifications, with both getting an 85kWh battery as standard. The 350 4Matic upgrades the single rear-mounted electric motor of the 250+ plus model with an additional front-mounted motor for all-wheel-drive capability. However, the front motor can also be disconnected when it isn’t required, helping to boost efficiency in the process.

Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
All cars get plenty of standard equipment

Mercedes claims a range of up to 469 miles in the 250+, or up to 451 miles from the 4Matic version.

The German brand has stated that a hybrid version will be added to the line-up later in 2026.

Five specifications – Sport, Sport Executive, AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus – will be available from launch, though even entry-level models get features such as a 14-inch infotainment display, a panoramic sunroof and LED high-performance headlights.

Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
The CLA is also available in an all-wheel-drive 4Matic specification

At the other end of the spectrum, AMG Line Premium Plus adds a Burmester surround sound system, head-up display and heated steering wheel. It comes in at £56,885 for the 250+ model, or £60,785 for the 350 4Matic.

The electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake is now available to order.