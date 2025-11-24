Leapmotor enters B-segment SUV class with B03X

Leapmotor has revealed its entry into the B-segment SUV class with the B03X.

Leapmotor is a new Chinese car firm that is in joint ownership with the European giant, Stellantis. It currently sells a total of three models in the UK, with the B03X to be the fourth offering and will rival the likes of the Ford Puma Gen-E.

Details on the vehicle’s powertrain are limited at this stage, but the firm has revealed that the B03X will sit on Leapmotor’s ‘Leap Architecture’ platform and will utilise an electric setup that will manage a claimed 310 miles on a single charge.

The exterior design includes semi-hidden door handles and a floating roof. (Leapmotor)

The exterior features a similar front nostril to the firm’s B10 and C10 SUVs, while the side profile includes semi-hidden door handles, a floating roof design and rear taillights that include what Leapmotor refers to as the ‘smile’ light signature, to give the car a unique appearance.

Interior images are yet to be revealed with the manufacturer claiming the cabin will have an ‘AI-powered cockpit’ and over-the-air updates throughout the vehicle’s life cycle.

It’s likely that the B03X will also receive the firm’s ‘Leap-Grant’ incentive, which will slash £1,500 off its list price to make it more affordable for buyers.

Prices, specifications and further technical details will be revealed soon, with the car due to go on sale in the UK in the second quarter of next year.