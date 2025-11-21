Hyundai goes rough and ready with the Crater Concept

Hyundai has revealed a rough and ready off-roader with the Crater Concept SUV.

The Crater takes inspiration from the Korean firm’s American-sold versions of Ioniq 5 XRT and Santa Cruz XRT SUVs, which add more rugged exterior and interior accessories to make them more capable off-road.

It has a square-shaped steering wheel, bucket seats and a roll cage. (Hyundai)

The Crater uses Hyundai’s ‘Art of Steel’ design language with its large skid plates and chiselled bodywork. There are 33-inch tyres and roof-mounted auxiliary lights, while the camera door mirrors double up as flashlights and the car’s built-in recovery hook can also be used as a bottle opener.

Inside, there is a first aid kit in the passenger footwell, a fire extinguisher next to the driver’s seat, a squared-off steering wheel, bucket seats, a roll cage and a full-width head-up display.

There are no details on the Crater’s powertrain at this stage; however, it’s anticipated that the car will utilise an electric powertrain.

The Crater is just a concept for now, with no plans to put it into production. If the car does go on sale, it will more than likely be exclusively available for the North American market, only.

The car will be on display at this year’s Los Angeles’ AutoMobility show, which is live now and runs until November 30.