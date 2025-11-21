Genesis reveals Magma GT Concept supercar

Genesis has used this year’s Los Angeles’ Automobility show to unveil the Magma GT Concept.

Genesis is the premium sub-brand of the Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai, and will launch its new ‘Magma’ performance series of vehicles next year with the GV60 Magma electric SUV.

The Magma GT will be Genesis’ flagship model and features a low-slung bonnet, a sloping roofline, wide rear haunches, small horizontal front wings integrated into the headlights, and will have a mid-engine layout. Details on the car’s powertrain have not been revealed at this stage.

The car will have a mid-engine layout. (Genesis)

Interior images of the car are limited, but Genesis says that the Magma GT features a ‘boat-tail’ cabin design, where it narrows towards the rear, maximising space up in the front.

Luke Dunckerwolke, president and chief creative officer at Genesis, said: “The Magma GT Concept represents the pinnacle of our performance vision and stands as a symbol of our commitment to true motorsport capability.”

It’s unclear whether the Magma GT will go into production; however, if it does, it’s likely to do so within the next couple of years.

Prices, specifications and further technical details will be revealed at a later date. The Magma GT is on display at this year’s Los Angeles’ Automobility show, which is live now and runs until November 30.