Updated Vauxhall Astra plug-in hybrid range goes on sale priced at £36,145

The updated Vauxhall Astra plug-in hybrid range has gone on sale with prices starting at £36,145.

The Astra is one of Vauxhall’s most popular models and shares the same Stellantis ‘EMP2’ platform as the Peugeot 308, and is offered in five-door hatchback and five-door ‘Sports Tourer’ estate body styles.

For 2025, Vauxhall has given the Astra’s plug-in hybrid setup a refresh. It still uses the same 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and electric motor as before, but the previous 12.4kWh battery has been replaced with a larger 17.2kWh unit, which can now take the car a claimed 52 miles on electric power, compared to 35 miles on the previous model.

There is also a ‘Sports Tourer’ estate and hot ‘GSE’ model. (Vauxhall)

Power has increased too, with this new setup now producing a total of 192bhp and 360Nm of torque, compared to 177bhp in the old model.

There is also a sporty ‘GSE’ model, which comes equipped with the same 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 17.2kWh battery; however, its power is boosted to a total of 222bhp and 360Nm of torque, while Vauxhall claim this model can travel up to 50 miles on electric power.

The entry-level GS trim comes as standard with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, LED headlights and adaptive cruise control. The Ultimate is priced from £38,145 and boasts a head-up display and a panoramic sunroof, while the flagship GSE comes in at £38,795 and gets bespoke front and rear bumpers, a 10mm lower ride height and Alcantara seat upholstery.

Order books are open now with deliveries expected to commence towards the end of this year.