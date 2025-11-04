Peugeot hints towards future models with Polygon concept

Peugeot has given a glimpse of what its future models could look like with a new concept car.

Called the Polygon concept, it’s a futuristic-looking new model which will be fully unveiled on November 12.

However, the French firm has released an early image of the Polygon, showcasing its dramatic exterior design, space-focused interior and clever new Hypersquare steering wheel, which does away with a conventional physical steering column in favour of a steer-by-wire system.

The Hypersquare wheel has no physical link to a steering column

Peugeot has already released a number of details about the new Hypersquare system, which uses digital electronic controls instead of traditional mechanical links. Expected to arrive in a production vehicle ‘as early as 2026’, according to the brand, the Hypersquare wheel replaces the conventional round wheel shape for a new rectangular design. Peugeot says that the system makes driving ‘even more fun, instinctive and intuitive’.

This initial image of the Polygon shows that it has seating for four people, while it appears that the conventional side mirrors have been replaced by cameras. There’s also a modern interpretation of Peugeot’s current ‘claw’ daytime running lights at the front, while the alloy wheels bear a resemblance to the original ones fitted to the classic 205 GTI hot hatch.

Peugeot is also launching a Polygon-inspired area within the popular video game Fortnite, with developer Gameloft working with the French car manufacturer to create a dedicated ‘Peugeot Polygon City’ within the game.