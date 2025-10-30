Mazda looks at carbon capture and AI technology with Vision-X Coupe and Compact concepts

Mazda is looking into carbon capture and AI technology with its latest Vision-X Coupe and Vision-X Compact concept cars.

The Vision-X Coupe is a four-door GT car that features a plug-in hybrid setup with a rotary turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric and battery pack. It produces a total of 503bhp, with Mazda claiming the car can travel up to 99 miles on electric power. However, further details on the car’s powertrain are yet to be revealed at this stage.

The Vision-X Compact gives hints of the next Mazda2 supermini. (Mazda)

The Coupe will use the firm’s new ‘Mazda Mobile Carbon Capture’ technology, which is a device that removes carbon dioxide from the vehicle’s exhaust fumes before it leaves the car. The Vision-X Coupe can also run on carbon-neutral fuel, which is made from captured CO2 from the atmosphere and is processed with hydrogen – all without using any fossil fuels.

The Vision-X Compact adopts AI technology. (Mazda)

The Vision-X Compact is a small hatchback which gives off hints of a new Mazda2 supermini. It uses AI technology, which Mazda says is ‘capable of engaging in natural conversation and suggesting destinations, helping expand the driver’s world.’ Further details on the car and its technology have not been revealed.

The Vision-X Coupe and Vision-X Compact are just concepts for now, with both cars on show at this year’s Japan Mobility Show, which runs until November 9.