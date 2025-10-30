Maserati Grecale Folgore electric SUV receives updates for 2026

Maserati has announced that the Grecale Folgore electric SUV has received updates for 2026.

The Grecale is Maserati’s SUV and rivals cars such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Porsche Macan, while the Folgore model is the electric variant.

For 2026, the Italian firm has given the electric SUV a few technological upgrades, including a new all-wheel drive disconnect system, which allows the vehicle to send traction to the rear axle when the all-wheel drive system is not being used, to help boost the car’s efficiency.

There is a new all-wheel drive disconnect system and battery pre-conditioning system. (Maserati)

The car also receives an automatic battery pre-conditioning system, which is activated when an ultra-rapid charging station is entered into the vehicle’s satellite navigation via the car’s ‘EV Routing’ function, which calculates the most time-efficient routes. This allows the vehicle to adjust the temperature of the battery to make it more efficient when it’s being topped up from a DC rapid-charging unit.

Inside, there is a choice of three new interior upholsteries with Premium Pelle Ghiaccio Grey, Sport Leather Nero/Rosso Black and Red and Sport Leather Nero/Giallo Black and Yellow.

There are three new interior upholsteries. (Maserati)

Underneath, the car’s powertrain remains the same as before. It’s centred around a 105kWh battery with an electric motor that provides a claimed range of up to 310 miles, while 150kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent charge to take 30 minutes.

Prices and further specifications for the UK market will be revealed soon. The revised Grecale Folgore range will go on sale at the beginning of next year.