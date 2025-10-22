Bentley celebrates 60 years of four-door saloons with three special Flying Spurs

Bentley is celebrating 60 years of its four-door saloons with the introduction of three limited-run versions of the Flying Spur.

The British firm introduced its first four-door saloon in 1965 with the T Series; followed by the Turbo R in 1985 and Continental Flying Spur W12 in 2005.

The first limited-run Flying Spur pays tribute to the original T Series and is called the ‘Flying Spur Azure’. The exterior is finished off in Shell Grey paint and sits on 22-inch wheels, while inside, there is blue-grey hide upholstery and Burr Walnut wood on the dashboard, centre console, door panels and rear picnic tables.

(From left to right: Bentley Flying Spur Azure, Speed and Mulliner Speed, and Bentley T Series, Turbo R and Continental Flying Spur W12. (Bentley)

The ‘Flying Spur Speed’ is a hark back to the old Turbo R and is painted in Brooklands Green with a Monaco Yellow painted pinstripe. It also benefits from 22-inch alloy wheels that are painted grey with machined finishes to them and features self-levelling centre caps. Inside, there is Cumbrian Green hide upholstery, and there is also Dark Burr Walnut wood with green finished on the dashboard fascia along with Signal Yellow detailing on the floor mats, seat piping and steering wheel.

Finally, the ‘Mulliner Flying Spur Speed’ is a tribute to the Continental Flying Spur W12 from 2005, which was the first Bentley saloon to hit 200mph. The Mulliner Flying Spur Speed features 22-inch ten-spoke sports alloy wheels, while it’s finished off in ‘Cypress’ paint, which is a champagne silver, along with a carbon fibre front spoiler and side skirts. The interior features Special Green upholstery, along with diamond quilting and embroidered Bentley logos in the seats.

The three special edition Flying Spurs all feature unique interiors. (Bentley)

Prices and production numbers have not been revealed for these three special edition Flying Spurs, but they’re likely to carry a premium over the standard model’s £190,000 starting price.