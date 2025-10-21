First Drive: Volvo’s ES90 aims to further this brand’s EV intent

What is it?

(Volvo)





Based on the same platform as the EX90 electric SUV, the ES90 is jam-packed with features and technology, but will that be enough to put it at the top of the electric tree? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

What’s new?

(Volvo)





A rival for the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron, the ES90 also goes up against the Polestar 4 – a car with which it shares some features. It’s unsurprising given both Volvo and Polestar’s positioning underneath the wider Geely umbrella.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Volvo)





This Extended Range model should still return up to 401 miles of range from a charge, putting it among the heavy-hitters in the segment for this area. A top-whack charge speed of 310kW means you should manage a 10 to 80 per cent charge in a speedy 22 minutes, too.

What’s it like to drive?

(Volvo)





Rearward visibility is pretty terrible, mind you, with the car’s letterbox-style rear screen opening giving you very little view to the back, particularly when the rear headrests are in place. That said, the ES90 has a far higher ride height than you might expect, so forward visibility is pretty good.

How does it look?

(Volvo)





Sure, estate cars aren’t big-sellers, but they are core to Volvo’s history and we feel as though the Swedish brand could’ve injected a boatload of character and heritage into the ES90 by making it a ‘wagon’.

What’s it like inside?

(Volvo)





Up front, it’s all very stripped-back and screen-centric. The seats up front are comfortable and supportive, mind you, and though nearly all functions are controlled via the main screen, at least there’s a roller switch for the volume. A few extra buttons – even just for the heating and ventilation – wouldn’t go amiss. You’ve got a helpful 422 litres of boot space, too, expandable to 733 litres by folding the rear seats. Plus, you’ve got a handy ‘frunk’ at the front of the car for charging cable storage.

What’s the spec like?

(Volvo)





There’s a new electrochromatic roof, too, which can switch from clear to opaque at the touch of a button, and a hugely impressive Bowers & Wilkins sound system, which includes a clever ‘Abbey Road’ setting which recreates the sound of the iconic London studio. As with all Volvos, the ES90 is also packed with safety equipment, including collision mitigation and avoidance technology, and dual-stage to name just two.

Verdict

The ES90 does a lot of things very well. It has an impressive level of equipment and delivers a huge amount of rear-seat space, as well as all of the equipment you need. Against rivals, it fares well, too, particularly given this car’s over 400-mile range and speedy charge rate.

Sure, it’s not a car that’ll set the world alight, and its rearward visibility isn’t the best, but the ES90 feels like a showcase of Volvo’s transformation into an ever more premium brand both in terms of driving style and material quality.