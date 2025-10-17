First indoor drive-thru EV charging station set to open in Aberdeen

A new drive-thru-style electric vehicle charging hub looks set to revolutionise the plug-in experience for drivers.

Charging infrastructure specialists Fastned have announced a new charging hub located inside a warehouse in Aberdeen to give drivers access to rapid charging while also providing cover from the elements.

With twelve ultra-rapid charging bays, the Fastned site could provide up to 100 miles of range within five minutes to certain electric vehicles while a shop, toilet and seating area all located within the warehouse building, will ensure that drivers can get comfortable while they’re waiting to top up their cars.

Using an existing warehouse will mean drivers will be protected from the elements

Tom Hurst, UK country director at Fastned, said: “I’m over the moon that Aberdeen City Council has supported our application and given us the green light. This means we can break ground at the site as soon as possible and kick-start this very exciting project.

“It’s really a revolutionary approach to EV charging and will transform the charging experience for many customers, especially in a part of the country where the weather isn’t always the best. We’re truly delighted to be supporting the EV transition in Scotland and expanding our network further north.”

Set to open in winter 2026, the new facility will be located off Virginia Street, which forms part of the city’s ring road. Fastned’s drive-thru design is similar to a traditional petrol station, but allows quicker access to charging than a usual chargepoint.