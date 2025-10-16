Isuzu D-Max V-Cross now available in ‘Commercial’ guise

Isuzu has revealed that its flagship D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck can now be ordered in a business-friendly ‘Commercial’ variant.

The D-Max is the firm’s rough and ready diesel pick-up truck which rivals the likes of the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

It features a two-seater layout. (Isuzu)

The V-Cross is the flagship model in the D-Max range, with the Commercial specification benefitting from a two-seater layout, a lightweight rear canopy, a full mesh bulkhead in the back, a tow bar with towing electrics, a load bed liner, tinted rear windows and protective driver and front passenger seat covers.

Isuzu claims that the Commercial variant also has a one-tonne payload and has a towing capacity of up to 3,500kg, making it an extremely usable commercial vehicle.

Under the bonnet, the truck is equipped with the same 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel engine found in the standard model. This setup produces a total of 161bhp and 360Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 12.8 seconds and the top speed is 112mph. Plus, all Commercial models come with Isuzu’s four-wheel drive system, for added traction.

Prices start at £41,995 (exc.VAT). (Isuzu)

Standard equipment includes dual-zone climate control, a nine-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

Prices start at £41,995 (exc.VAT), while order books are open now with expected deliveries to commence in November.