‘The customer will decide’ when it comes to future powertrains says Nissan product planner

When it comes to future mobility, ‘the customer will decide’ what powertrain they will want from their vehicle.

That’s according to Nissan Europe’s product strategy and planner, Christophe Amblard, who expressed his thoughts on how car manufacturers and governments need to give the consumer choice when it comes to buying vehicles.

Nissan is about to launch the third-generation Leaf, which was the kick-starter for mass-market EVs when it went on sale in 2011.

The UK government has currently got a target set to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035, with only electric and hydrogen fuel-cell models to be sold beyond that point.

The new Leaf will go on sale in the UK in February next year. (Nissan)

Speaking at the Nissan Leaf international launch, Amblard told the PA News Agency: “What we’ve always said is that the customer will decide. As an OEM, we propose both solutions with hybrid and electric powertrains.

“We’re introducing four EVs with the new Micra, Leaf and then an electric Juke and A-segment city car next year. The EV offensive is continuing because we believe the ultimate goal is to be 100 per cent EV. The question is, how do we transition to that period?”

He added: “Therefore, we are continuing to invest in our e-Power hybrid powertrains, but we will continue to lower the figures with emissions and so on, as they still emit CO2.”

The new Nissan Leaf will go on sale here in the UK in February next year, with prices expected to start at around £33,000. However, it’s also anticipated that the car will receive the full £3,750 incentive from the government’s Electric Car Grant, too.