Skoda Fabia 130 is fastest production variant of the supermini

Skoda has revealed the fastest production variant of the Fabia supermini with the ‘130’.

The Fabia 130 has been developed to celebrate Skoda’s 130th birthday, with the car featuring a new engine as well as exterior and interior upgrades.

Inside features electrically adjustable sports seats. (Skoda)

Under the bonnet, there is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 174bhp and 250Nm of torque, which is 26bhp more than on the standard model. In terms of acceleration, the car can do 0-60mph in 7.2 seconds and will reach a top speed of 142mph.

The exterior of the car includes 15mm lowered suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, black front and rear spoilers, ‘130’ badges on the front wings and tailgate, black-tinted headlights and a rear horizontal black strip with twin-exit exhaust tips.

It comes equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 174bhp. (Skoda)

Inside, there are electrically adjustable sports seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, stainless-steel pedals, bespoke ‘Fabia 130’ door sills, a 10-inch virtual cockpit display and a 9.2-inch infotainment system.

Other standard equipment includes Bi-LED headlights, keyless entry and start, rear privacy glass and a reversing camera.

There is also the choice of four exterior colours including Moon White, Velvet Red, Race Blue and Black Magic.

Prices start at £29,995 with UK order books due to open on October 30. Expected deliveries are set to commence later this year.