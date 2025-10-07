Dacia Spring receives more power for 2026

The Dacia Spring has gained more power and some mechanical updates for 2026.

The Spring is Dacia’s budget electric city car, which is also Britain’s cheapest new electric vehicle, priced at £14,995.

For 2026, the Spring receives a new and improved powertrain, which brings a 24.3kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery and electric motor, which replaces the old 26.8kWh unit. There is more power than before, with a choice of 68bhp and 98bhp options, replacing the previous 44bhp and 64bhp outputs.

A choice of 68bhp and 98bhp power outputs are available. (Dacia)

Dacia claims the car can travel up to 140 miles on a single charge, and that flagship ‘Extreme’ models are now compatible with 40kW DC rapid-charging, which allows for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up to take 29 minutes.

Other mechanical upgrades include a new anti-roll bar, which helps improve handling and reduces body lean around the corners, as well as new settings for the shock absorbers and coil springs.

There will be two trim levels, with the entry-level Expression gaining the lower-powered 68bhp unit and features equipment such as a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, air conditioning, cruise control and rear parking sensors. The top-of-the-line Extreme receives the higher-powered 98bhp electric motor and boasts electric mirrors, electric rear windows, a 10-inch infotainment screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The updated Spring is due to go on sale at the beginning of next year, with order books due to open soon.