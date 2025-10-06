The Dacia Hipster Concept is a compact electric city car

Dacia has revealed a new compact urban electric city car called the Hipster Concept.

The Hipster measures in at just three metres in length, but is able to seat up to four passengers.

It can seat up to four people. (Dacia)

Underneath, the car will use an electric powertrain; however, the firm has not revealed any technical details at this stage.

The car’s exterior design has a boxy body shell, while the horizontal front end features U-shaped pixel LED daytime running lights. Meanwhile, at the back, there is a split-folding tailgate and embossed brand-specific lettering.

It features a split-folding tailgate. (Dacia)

Inside, there are lots of cubic shapes, which match certain parts of the car’s exterior design. There are two airbags, for the driver and front passenger, and 11 of Dacia’s ‘YouClips’, which are little anchor points that are located on the dashboard, door cards and boot area, to hook larger accessories on, such as cupholders, an armrest and ceiling lights.

In terms of practicality, the Hipster provides a 70-litre boot capacity, but fold the rear seats down and that space transforms into 500 litres.

The Hipster is just a concept for now, with no plans to put the vehicle into production.