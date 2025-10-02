Bentley to return ‘iconic’ nameplate for new performance-focused coupe

Bentley is due to reveal a new performance-focused coupe that will use an ‘iconic’ nameplate.

Details on the car are limited at this stage, but from the images that have been revealed, it shows that the car will use the same oval-shaped rear taillights, that are used on the Continental GT, there is a boot-mounted rear spoiler, dual-exit exhaust tips, flared wheel arches and air intakes in the rear bumper.

The new coupe will likely use a tweaked version of the Continental GT’s hybrid setup. (Bentley)

There are no details on the car’s interior, but it’s expected to be more hardcore with bucket seats, leather and Alcantara upholstery.

Under the bonnet, the British firm hasn’t announced any technical details, but it’s likely to use a tweaked version of the Continental GT’s hybrid powertrain, which uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor to produce 771bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. Meanwhile, it can dash to 60mph in 3.1 seconds and will go onto a top speed of 208mph.

This new coupe will be sold in limited numbers, with the manufacturer saying ‘this will be a rare Bentley – and one that is raring to perform.’

It’s likely that the car will sit in between the Continental GT and Flying Spur saloon in Bentley’s model line-up.

Further images, specifications and details on the car will be revealed later this year.