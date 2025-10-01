Vauxhall Frontera gains new flagship ‘Ultimate’ trim

Vauxhall has revealed a new range-topping version of the Frontera SUV with the ‘Ultimate’ trim.

The Frontera is Vauxhall’s new family SUV, which can be specified with five or seven seats.

The Ultimate trim comes as standard with heated front seats and steering wheel, a heated windscreen and roof rails.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 48-volt battery, which is available with 108bhp and 143bhp power outputs. There is also the option of electric powertrains with a standard 44kWh battery and an electric motor to give a claimed range of up to 186 miles. Plus, there is an ‘Extended Range’ model, which features a 54kWh battery with an electric motor to bump up the claimed range to 251 miles between trips to the plug.

It comes as standard with heated seats and a heated steering wheel. (Vauxhall)

All models are compatible with 100kW DC rapid-charging, which enables a 20 to 80 per cent top-up to be completed in 28 minutes.

The electric variants of the car are also eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant, which will slash £1,500 off their list prices, with the 44kWh model starting at £25,695 and £29,195 for the Extended Range car.

The hybrid variants are priced from £28,055 for the lower-powered model and £29,565 for the more powerful 143bhp powertrain.

Order books are open now, with expected deliveries to commence towards the end of this year.