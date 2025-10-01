Updated Kia Stonic will be priced from £21,795
The compact crossover has undergone a heavy makeover, and there will be a choice of three trim levels and two powertrains.
Kia has announced that the updated Stonic crossover will be priced from £21,795.
The Stonic is Kia’s answer to the Hyundai Bayon and is the firm’s smallest SUV. It has recently undergone a mid-life facelift to keep it looking fresh and bring it closer into line with other Kia models.
There will be three trim levels on offer, with the entry-level ‘Pure’ model featuring automatic headlights, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control. Mid-level ‘GT-Line’ cars start at £24,595 and add sporty GT-Line exterior and interior styling, LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels.
The top-of-the-line ‘GT-Line S’ model comes in at £28,295 and boasts an electric sunroof, heated front seats and steering wheel and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.
Under the bonnet, there is a choice of two engines. The first is a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol that develops 98bhp and 172Nm of torque.
GT-Line and GT-Line S cars come with a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol that uses a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to boost power up to 113bhp, though it produces the same amount of torque as the lower-powered unit. A choice of six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions will be available with both engines.
UK order books are open now, with customer deliveries expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.