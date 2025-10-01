Updated Kia Stonic will be priced from £21,795

Kia has announced that the updated Stonic crossover will be priced from £21,795.

The Stonic is Kia’s answer to the Hyundai Bayon and is the firm’s smallest SUV. It has recently undergone a mid-life facelift to keep it looking fresh and bring it closer into line with other Kia models.

The Stonic will be available with two engines. (Kia)

There will be three trim levels on offer, with the entry-level ‘Pure’ model featuring automatic headlights, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control. Mid-level ‘GT-Line’ cars start at £24,595 and add sporty GT-Line exterior and interior styling, LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The top-of-the-line ‘GT-Line S’ model comes in at £28,295 and boasts an electric sunroof, heated front seats and steering wheel and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.

Order books are open now. (Kia)

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of two engines. The first is a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol that develops 98bhp and 172Nm of torque.

GT-Line and GT-Line S cars come with a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol that uses a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to boost power up to 113bhp, though it produces the same amount of torque as the lower-powered unit. A choice of six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions will be available with both engines.

UK order books are open now, with customer deliveries expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.