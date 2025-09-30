Shropshire Star
New Porsche Cayenne Electric gets high-tech interior

‘Flow Display’ is one of the largest screens ever fitted to a Porsche.

By contributor Jack Evans, PA Motoring Reporter
Published

Porsche has showcased the interior of its new Cayenne Electric ahead of its full debut at the end of the year.

Core to the new cabin is a ‘Flow Display’, which arrives as the largest screen ever fitted to a Porsche. It’s a curved OLED display which connects the central infotainment area to the driver’s instrument binnacle, while a head-up display with augmented reality will be available as an optional extra. In addition, a 14.9-inch passenger display can be added to relay entertainment, app control and video streaming features to the person sitting beside the driver.

Cayenne Interior
(Porsche)

A new Artificial Intelligence-powered voice assistant will be present in the Cayenne Electric, too, which Porsche says will be able to provide ‘spontaneous follow-up questions without the need for an activation word. Drivers will be able to use it to control aspects such as climate controls, seat heating and ambient lighting, too.

A new ‘Mood Modes’ feature will blend together light, climate, sound and seat functions to create different ‘atmospheres’ to change the feel of the car’s interior. A sliding panoramic glass roof will also get Porsche’s ‘Variable Light Control’ which allows occupants to change the surface from clear to matte at the press of a button.

Cayenne Electric
The new Cayenne will join Macan and Taycan models in Porsche’s electric line-up

New interior surface heating will warm not only the seats, but also the armrests and sections of the door panels to help make things even more comfortable on a cold day.

Porsche says that 13 interior colour combinations and four interior packages will also be available for the new Cayenne when it goes on sale.