New Porsche Cayenne Electric gets high-tech interior

Porsche has showcased the interior of its new Cayenne Electric ahead of its full debut at the end of the year.

Core to the new cabin is a ‘Flow Display’, which arrives as the largest screen ever fitted to a Porsche. It’s a curved OLED display which connects the central infotainment area to the driver’s instrument binnacle, while a head-up display with augmented reality will be available as an optional extra. In addition, a 14.9-inch passenger display can be added to relay entertainment, app control and video streaming features to the person sitting beside the driver.

(Porsche)

A new Artificial Intelligence-powered voice assistant will be present in the Cayenne Electric, too, which Porsche says will be able to provide ‘spontaneous follow-up questions without the need for an activation word. Drivers will be able to use it to control aspects such as climate controls, seat heating and ambient lighting, too.

A new ‘Mood Modes’ feature will blend together light, climate, sound and seat functions to create different ‘atmospheres’ to change the feel of the car’s interior. A sliding panoramic glass roof will also get Porsche’s ‘Variable Light Control’ which allows occupants to change the surface from clear to matte at the press of a button.

The new Cayenne will join Macan and Taycan models in Porsche’s electric line-up

New interior surface heating will warm not only the seats, but also the armrests and sections of the door panels to help make things even more comfortable on a cold day.

Porsche says that 13 interior colour combinations and four interior packages will also be available for the new Cayenne when it goes on sale.