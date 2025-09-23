Volvo EX90 receives upgraded technology for 2026

Volvo has announced that the EX90 electric SUV will receive new technological upgrades for 2026.

The EX90 is Volvo’s flagship electric SUV and rivals the likes of the BMW iX and Mercedes EQS.

Volvo says that the car now features a new 800-volt architecture, compared to the old car’s 400-volt system, which should bring faster charging speeds. The Swedish firm claims that 155 miles of range can be added in just 10 minutes from a 350kW DC rapid charger.

Also, all EX90s now come with an electrochromic panoramic roof, which was first seen on the firm’s ES90 electric saloon, and allows you to change the transparency of the glass at the press of a button.

There are more safety alert systems too, with all cars coming with Emergency Stop Assist, which will bring the car to a controlled stop if the driver fails to respond to an attention or hands-off warning. Plus, there is a new ‘e-call’ function which will automatically connect the car to an emergency call centre linked to Volvo, once the car has come to a stop.

Anders Bell, chief technology and engineering officer at Volvo Cars, said: “The additional computing power enables us to harness the power of AI, data and software to further enhance safety and overall performance of the EX90. This means we can provide our customers with advanced safety and driver support features, along with continuous improvements to the infotainment and battery management systems – all delivered seamlessly over the air.”

Prices and further details will be revealed soon, with order books expected to open next year.