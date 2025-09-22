Stellantis begins testing ‘groundbreaking’ EV battery technology

Stellantis has announced that it has begun real-world testing of a new battery technology that could help boost EV ranges while reducing weight.

IBIS stands for ‘The Intelligent Battery Integrated System’ and is designed to improve vehicle space usage, faster charging times and improved efficiency.

The European giant is working in partnership with battery company ‘Saft’ and has fitted this new technology to a Peugeot e-3008 electric SUV.

The IBIS technology allows for the inverter and charging systems to be embedded into the battery itself, making the unit more compact. However, it can still be topped up from an AC and DC rapid charge – ensuring shorter charge times – and will be able to supply power to the car’s motors and full electrical systems. In addition, the system will be able to feed power back to the grid where possible.

IBIS battery technology helps reduce weight, improve efficiency and reduce battery charging times. (Stellantis)

Peugeot also claims that the new system lifts the electric motor’s power output from 201bhp to 230bhp, while it’s claimed to boost efficiency by up to 10 per cent; however, an official electric range figure from the car has not been revealed. The battery is 40kg lighter than a standard unit, which should help improve overall efficiency.

Also, charging speeds improve too, taking six hours rather than seven hours to top up using a standard AC charger similar to those equipped at homes.

Ned Curic, chief engineering and technology officer at Stellantis, said: “By rethinking and simplifying the electric powertrain architecture, we are making it lighter, more efficient and more cost-effective. These are the kinds of innovations that help us deliver better, more affordable EVs to our customers.”

The two firms are currently working on the ‘phase 2’ stage of the testing, which involves real-world driving tests and conditions. Stellantis says that we could see this technology fitted to its production vehicles by the end of the decade.