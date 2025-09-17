One-off Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos is inspired by space

Rolls-Royce has revealed a space-inspired one-of-one version of the Cullinan SUV with the Cosmos.

The Cullinan is Rolls-Royce’s take on the luxury SUV and one which competes directly with the Bentley Bentayga.

The Cullinan Cosmos is a one-off and has been built as a commission for one very lucky customer, with the car inspired by space.

The exterior is finished off in Arabescato pearl paint, which refers to the moonlight over the midnight sky. There is an illuminated ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ emblem on the bonnet and two hand-painted ‘Charles Blue’ coachline stripes that run down the side profile of the car.

Inside, there is a hand-painted Starlight headliner. (Rolls-Royce)

Inside, the Cullinan Cosmos is the first Rolls-Royce to feature a hand-painted Starlight headliner, which takes more than 160 hours to create and mimics the Milky Way. There is also a unique Star Cluster motif, found on the door cards and headrests and there is a hand-painted piece of artwork on the dashboard fascia in front of the passenger.

Under the bonnet, the car uses the same 6.75-litre V12 found in the standard car. It produces 563bhp and 850Nm of torque.

The commissioning client for the Cullinan Cosmos, said: “We wanted to create something our family would remember forever: a Rolls-Royce that captures the essence of cosmos and shows that no dream is out of reach.”

Rolls-Royce has not revealed a price for this one-off commission; however, expect it to carry a hefty premium over the standard car’s £343,000 price tag.