How has the Renault Clio changed over time?
There’s a new generation of the famous French hatchback, but how has it reached this point?
Renault has just unveiled its latest Clio, heralding the arrival of the sixth generation of the firm’s popular hatchback. With a bold new look, it’s arguably one of the most distinctive Clio models to date, though this compact car does have a track record for mixing things up design-wise.
So, how has the Renault Clio got to where it is today and what was this car’s history like? Let’s take a look.
First generation: The small car begins
Launched with a 1.2- and 1.4-litre engine, the Clio acted as the successor to the famous Renault 5 but introduced a more modern, cleaner aesthetic overall. It finally made its way to the UK in 1991, with a starting price of £7,190. An updated ‘Phase 2’ model brought some styling updates when it arrived in 1994, too.
Second generation – the tricky follow-up
Showcasing a more rounded design, the Clio II brought a slightly longer wheelbase which helped to boost interior space, while the introduction of lightweight panels – such as the aluminium bonnet – helped to make this new Clio more efficient. Prices started at £8,350 when it launched in 1998, though a broader selection of safety equipment and cleaner engines helped to offset this price increase over the original.
Third generation – a trio of successful Clios?
It gained a number of more upmarket features, too, such as a greater use of premium materials and more high-tech touches such as a clever wireless ‘card’ which replaced the standard key. Though launched as a three-door, a more practical five-door model soon joined the ranks. It was priced from £8,895, too, which wasn’t too much of an uplift compared with the car it replaced. As with previous generations of Clio, an updated Phase 2 model brought a sharper front end and a higher-quality interior when it launched in 2009.
Fourth generation – A new breed of Clio?
Arriving with small-capacity petrol and diesel engines, the Clio range gained a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox for the first time, showcasing a big breakthrough for this compact car. A new touchscreen was equipped inside the Clio, too.
Fifth generation – A more modern Clio?
Introducing hybrid engines, the new Clio was more efficient, too, while a facelift car – introduced in 2023 – brought a redesigned exterior and a sporty new Esprit Alpine trim level.