How has the Renault Clio changed over time?

Renault has just unveiled its latest Clio, heralding the arrival of the sixth generation of the firm’s popular hatchback. With a bold new look, it’s arguably one of the most distinctive Clio models to date, though this compact car does have a track record for mixing things up design-wise.

So, how has the Renault Clio got to where it is today and what was this car’s history like? Let’s take a look.

First generation: The small car begins

The first-generation car aimed to replace the iconic Renault 5





Launched with a 1.2- and 1.4-litre engine, the Clio acted as the successor to the famous Renault 5 but introduced a more modern, cleaner aesthetic overall. It finally made its way to the UK in 1991, with a starting price of £7,190. An updated ‘Phase 2’ model brought some styling updates when it arrived in 1994, too.

Second generation – the tricky follow-up

The second-generation Clio was larger and more spacious than before





Showcasing a more rounded design, the Clio II brought a slightly longer wheelbase which helped to boost interior space, while the introduction of lightweight panels – such as the aluminium bonnet – helped to make this new Clio more efficient. Prices started at £8,350 when it launched in 1998, though a broader selection of safety equipment and cleaner engines helped to offset this price increase over the original.

Third generation – a trio of successful Clios?

The third-generation car made its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show





It gained a number of more upmarket features, too, such as a greater use of premium materials and more high-tech touches such as a clever wireless ‘card’ which replaced the standard key. Though launched as a three-door, a more practical five-door model soon joined the ranks. It was priced from £8,895, too, which wasn’t too much of an uplift compared with the car it replaced. As with previous generations of Clio, an updated Phase 2 model brought a sharper front end and a higher-quality interior when it launched in 2009.

Fourth generation – A new breed of Clio?

A fourth-generation car brought a more futuristic appearance





Arriving with small-capacity petrol and diesel engines, the Clio range gained a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox for the first time, showcasing a big breakthrough for this compact car. A new touchscreen was equipped inside the Clio, too.

Fifth generation – A more modern Clio?

The fifth-generation car took a more eco-friendly approach





Introducing hybrid engines, the new Clio was more efficient, too, while a facelift car – introduced in 2023 – brought a redesigned exterior and a sporty new Esprit Alpine trim level.